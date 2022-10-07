ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, a recent multi-billion dollar IBM investment in the Hudson Valley drew the president to the area to tout the strong economy and economic growth. IBM announced a planned $20 Billion dollars in manufacturing over the next decade.

Kevin Younis the Chief Operating Officer with Empire State Development explains the new investment will mean massive economic gains for the state as well as the nation. The IBM investment follows chip manufacturing company Micron’s $100 billion dollar investment which brings manufacturing to Central New York.

Also this week, New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced he will be stepping down. His resignation comes soon after Governor Hochul’s office launched an investigation against the superintendent. Former State Police Superintendent Don Chesworth explains while Bruen’s resignation may seem suspicious to some, he believes the alleged misconduct doesn’t rise to the level of criminal charges.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: