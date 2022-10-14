ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York City is in a state of emergency over the thousands of migrants sent from southern border states. Mayor Eric Adams said that the current rate of migrants entering the city is putting shelters at near full capacity.

Cianna Freeman, an Albany lawyer with Whiteman, Osterman, and Hanna, explained that even before migrants arrive, they are a part of a legal process that can be complex. She explains an aspect of this process that could determine criminal legal action is if the migrants boarded to travel to New York or Massachusetts of their own free will.

Ryan Peterson also spoke with Murad Awawdeh, the Executive Director of the New York Immigrant Coalition, who explained that the current immigrant influx is exasperating the issue of homelessness in New York City. The Coalition was pushing for comprehensive coordination between the state and federal government before the emergency declaration to properly care for the immigrants coming to the city.

Also this week—as the FDA approves new upgraded COVID booster shots for children, some health experts say vaccination against coronavirus and the flu will be important this winter. Johonniuss Chemweno, Chief Executive Officer with VIPstar, explained that, before COVID, influenza was the leading cause of death across the nation. Current high flu cases in Australia and parts of Europe could indicate a bad flu season in the U.S. as well.

