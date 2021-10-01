Empire State Weekly: Impacts of mandated vaccine on health care

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re gauging the impact of New York’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate. While there has been an uptick in vaccinations among employees in the field, there has also been a number of terminations, suspensions, and resignations for those unwilling to get their shot.

We speak with Bea Grause, President of the Healthcare Association of New York State about the real-time impact on facilities across the state. Grause says hospitals have worked to make sure employees are getting vaccinated but due to the loss of employees, there has been additional stress on an already existing shortage.

We also take a look at New York’s recreational marijuana timeline as the state’s oversight agency finally takes shape. The Cannabis Control Board members have been selected and they are set to have their first meeting on October 5th. However, it’s been more than six months since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed and there was a contingent of the law that would expand access for medical marijuana users that should have been enacted by now.

We speak with Dr. Stephen Dahmer, Chief Medical Officer of Vireo Health, to get his take on the rollout of the program and how it’s impacting the industry. Dr. Dahmer says while things have been slow, he’s confident New York is moving in the right direction with marijuana as a method for wellness treatment.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: