ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re talking about upcoming state election preparations. A federal judge gave approval for the delay of New York’s Congressional and State Senate primaries to make time for the redistricting process to be complete. Those two primaries will now be held on August 23.

There may also now be two special elections taking place ahead of the November general election. Movement has already started with the 19th Congressional District after Antonio Delgado was tapped to become Kathy Hochul’s next Lieutenant Governor. This week Representative Tom Reed also announced his immediate resignation which creates the potential for a special election in the 23rd Congressional District as well.

Jennifer Wilson with the New York State Board of Election sits down with Solomon Syed to discuss the preparations and actions being taken by the state to be ready for the upcoming election action from now until November.

Also this week, reviewing the emergency funding for abortion services in New York laid out by Governor Kathy Hochul. The $35 million dollar allotment is being touted as the biggest in the country to help facilities care for New Yorkers and any one coming to the state seeking treatment. The move has garnered rebuke from the New York State Catholic Conference as a sign of “just how far our culture has fallen.” We are joined by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood President and CEO Chelly Hegan to discuss how that funding will be facilitated in facilities across the state.

