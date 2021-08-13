Empire State Weekly: A closer look at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

Empire State Weekly
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released her report that found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, the Governor announced his resignation.

In less than two weeks, New York state will have its first ever female governor in Kathy Hochul.

This week on Empire State Weekly, we speak with the New York State Democratic Chairman about Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, her announcement to run in 2022, and her history as lieutenant governor.

We also look ahead to how the 2022 campaign will play out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Empire State Weekly

