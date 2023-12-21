ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, a new commission, created this week by Governor Hochul will study the lasting impacts of slavery on New Yorkers of color. With the goal of making recommendations about possible reparations.

Lanessa Chaplin, the Director of the NYCLU’S Racial Justice Center explained the nine person commission is tasked with determining what appropriate action will assist struggling communities. She believes a wide range of reparations will help address in equality still felt even years after the end of slavery.

“So it has to be accompanied side by side with policy initiatives to break down the barriers of racism and really get at the heart of structural racism and how many policies were enacted as a direct result of slavery” Said Chaplin.

Also this week, sitting congressional Representative Marc Molinaro, Representing the 19th Congressional District, spoke on his big takeaways from the 2023 legislative session in congress. He explained his belief that there is much to be completed when the 2024 session begins.

“There is the capacity to achieve great things for America if we have the will to do so but that requires both sides, the president can’t simply ignore a problem if we truly want to get to a solution the senate has gotta act, so we need to put aside these differences, negotiate and get to some common sense solutions” Said Molinaro.

