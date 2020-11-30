Empire State Weekly: Hospital capacity concerns and home heating assistance

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many health care professionals and groups are voicing concerns about hospital capacity in the coming weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue rising across the state—including in “orange zone” hotspots in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse upstate. And those concerns are magnified by what many are expecting to be a surge in cases following holiday gatherings. People who’ve been struggling with the financial toll the pandemic has created can also now apply for home heating aid the state announced this month. The funding is even more critical this year, as many more New Yorkers are or have been out of work.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report