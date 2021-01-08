Empire State Weekly GOP Leadership Discusses Legislative Session

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Rep. Tom Reed were among the lawmakers in D.C. Wednesday night. Both spoke out separately on Thursday afternoon, describing the anxiety of what occurred as they were in lockdown. The two additionally saying how democracy found a way to persist, and will continue to persist through it all.

"There was lots of shouting nobody knew what was going on," said Gillibrand. The Senator described a high-anxiety scene that occurred as The U.S. Capital while counting Electoral College votes, as rioters began breaking in. "There was lots of shouting no one knew what was going on, a few minutes later Chief of Police stood behind the podium and said the Capital was breached, we would go into lockdown."