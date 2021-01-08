Empire State Weekly GOP Leadership Discusses Legislative Session

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay are stressing the need to help small businesses during this year’s legislative session. They say raising taxes and other measures members of the Democratic majority are pushing for will only hurt the state’s financial outlook. They also address several other issues on Empire State Weekly.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report