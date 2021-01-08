Empire State Weekly GOP Leadership Discusses Legislative Session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay are stressing the need to help small businesses during this year’s legislative session. They say raising taxes and other measures members of the Democratic majority are pushing for will only hurt the state’s financial outlook. They also address several other issues on Empire State Weekly.
