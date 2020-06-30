Eight more states added to the required quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the list of those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The new states include California and Mississippi. Here is the entire list:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

As for the coronavirus numbers in New York State, Cuomo says there were only 13 deaths related to the virus on Monday in the state, and 891 people across the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday, 52,025 tests were conducted, and 524, or about 1%, of those tests were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY New York City 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Capital Region 0.70% 0.50% 0.30% Central New York 1.20% 0.50% 1.40% Finger Lakes 0.70% 0.70% 1.00% Long Island 0.80% 0.70% 1.10% Hudson Valley 1.00% 0.60% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.30% 2.20% 0.90% North Country 0.30% 0.40% 0.00% Southern Tier 0.30% 0.60% 0.40% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.30%

