Education community awaits guidance for fall return

NY Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Tuesday, including the recommendation that K-12 schools require masks regardless of vaccination status. 

“The State’s going to do a full review of the CDC guidance. I was on the phone with them this morning,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. He says in addition to talking to federal officials, his administration is talking to international health experts. 

Bob Lowry with the New York State Council of School Superintendents says schools are waiting for the state’s guidance. 

“They have to some degree been put on hold initially by delay in the CDC’s original guidance for schools, which came out, I think, three weeks ago, and now there’s this change,” Lowry said.

In a statement, New York State United Teachers said, “We believe in-person education is critical and should be available for all students statewide in the fall. At this time, we are awaiting the state’s guidance for the fall.”

Lowry says superintendents are hearing, for the most part, that families are expecting something close to a “near normal” and that’s what they’re working towards and hoping for. 

“But, again, the facts keep changing with regards to guidance from the CDC and what’s happening with the pandemic,” he said.

During a virtual Association for a Better New York meeting Wednesday, the Governor was asked if he’s considering mandating vaccines for teachers. He said if the numbers continue to go up, school districts should “consider dramatic action” as employers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire