ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday. Before he officially takes the role, he first has to resign from Congress. Hochul will then issue a proclamation for special election to be held in August on the same day as the Congressional primary.

The special election is open to all registered voters regardless of party, who are currently in the 19th district as it stands today. So far, a handful of Congressional candidates have announced their run for New York’s new 19th District. The district looks very different following last week’s release of the new Congressional redistricting map.

“It’s just including so many different communities and counties, so yeah. It’s a completely different district we will see how that pans out, who decides to run for the office, and how the votes shake out,” explained Steven Romalewski, Director of Mapping Service Center for Urban Research at the Graduate Center of CUNY.

The district will now span from the Hudson Valley, to parts of Central New York, and the Southern Tier. This now changes things for the constituents of in the New 19th district.

“All of a sudden, people in one county are going to have to coordinate with people in a completely different set of counties that they aren’t familiar with perhaps if they want to get their voices heard in Washington.”

When it comes to which way the new district will lean politically, Steven Romalewski said that’s anyone’s guess.

“With District 19 for example, it’s pretty hard to say because if you look at the current District 19, Biden won that slightly in 2020, and the new District 19 includes parts of the new District 19, but also part of the current District of 22 and also 23.”

He said those districts voted for Trump in 2020.