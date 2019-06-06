DEC launches second phase of ‘WomenHuntFishNY’ photo contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Department of Environmental Conservation is launching the second phase of their “WomanHuntFishNY” contest for female anglers across the state.

“Women are an underrepresented, yet growing segment of New York State’s angling public, and we want to highlight them in action,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Seggos added that by collecting and sharing photos of these female anglers it can inspire other women and girls to try out the sport as well.

This follow-up is a reaction to the previous success of the New York State DEC statewide photo contest that was held.

The contest officially opens on Monday, June 17th and will continue through July 8, 2019. The DEC welcomes photos of all aspects of fishing that exemplify safe, legal, and ethical fishing practices. The contest categories include:

Freshwater fishing

Saltwater fishing

Ice fishing

Youth (girls) fishing

Mothers and Children/Multi-generational

Action shots (casting, reeling, or landing the big one)

In order to be considered, the photos should depict women fishing in N.Y.S. and will automatically be entered into the contest. Participants are also encouraged to include a brief description of their image or experience.

The deadline for entries will be Monday, July 8. The winning entries will be featured on the DEC website, social media platforms, as well as other marketing campaigns and outreach to help encourage and inspire other female anglers.