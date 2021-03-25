County executives push for changes to proposed marijuana sales tax structure

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County executives are taking issue with New York State’s tentative agreement to legalize adult use marijuana when it comes to the money.

The proposal would put a 13 percent tax on marijuana sales with 1/13th of that, or 1 percent, going to counties. President of the New York State County Executives Association, Marc Molinaro, hopes state leaders will reconsider this part of the deal.

“We think that the majority of the revenue and sales tax collected needs to get to the level of government that’s going to be responsible for the increased costs, the increased services, and the increased support, all of which is appropriate and necessary,” he said.

Molinaro says NYSCEA doesn’t take a position on the bigger issue of marijuana legalization, but says if the state does so, counties will have more responsibilities that will result in additional costs.

“Many counties across the state, local municipalities, don’t even have their own police forces; they rely on the local sheriff’s office. Impaired driving is a major concern that will rest a lot of it on road patrols issued and supported by the sheriff’s office,” Molinaro said.

He notes most counties collect three percent from alcohol sales and that cannabis legalization could also lead to addictive behavior.

As the deal stands now, the majority of tax collected from marijuana sales would go to the state.