Conservative Party leader wants Cuomo to disclose income from COVID biography

NY Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This cover image released by Crown shows “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic” by Andrew Cuomo. The New York governor has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Now he’s writing a book that looks back on his experiences. It includes leadership advice and a close look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump. Crown announced Thursday that Cuomo’s “American Crisis” will be released Oct. 13. (Crown via AP)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar released a statement on Tuesday regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recently released biography.

Chairman Kassar stated in a release that “the public deserves to know how much Governor Cuomo profited from [his] best-selling COVID-19 book,” titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Kassar’s full statement reads:

“To profit from such a human catastrophe in the first place — after potentially fatal mistakes were made by him and his administration — raises significant questions about Mr. Cuomo’s judgement. He should report how much he made at the first possible opportunity to the people who gave him his job. The governor is currently delaying release of the profit figure until May, when his next financial disclosure statement is due. That’s not good enough. The man who once promised to be the most transparent governor in history needs to be transparent now.”

Gerard Kassar
Chairman, New York State Conservative Party

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report