Committee Chairs announced for New York's legislative session

by: Isabella Colello

Posted:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Committee Chairs have been announced for the upcoming New York State Senate and Assembly sessions. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced chair assignments for the 2021 to 2022 legislative session on Wednesday.

Stewart-Cousins says that during the first session, the new Senate Democratic Majority held over 100 hearings and roundtable discussion.

“During our first Session as the new Senate Majority, we held a record number of hearings and used Senate committees to advance our agenda and conduct the people’s work,” she said in a statement. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve held hearings on COVID-19 and its impact on New York residential health care facilities and hospitals, workers and small businesses, courts and corrections system, elections, mass transit systems, veterans, and cultural community. As we move forward, the Democratic Majority will utilize our Committees to review important issues and advance legislation that addresses the needs and priorities of New York residents.”

Committee Chairs for the 2021-2022 New York State Senate session are as follows.

Committee/CommissionSenatorAssembly member
AgingRachel MayRon Kim
AgricultureMichelle HincheyDonna A. Lupardo
Alcoholism and Drug/Substance AbusePete HarckhamPhil Steck
BanksJames Sanders, Jr.Victor M. Pichardo
Budget and RevenueBrian Benjamin
Children and FamiliesJabari BrisportAndrew Hevesi
Cities 1 (New York City)Robert Jackson
Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities)Jeremy Cooney
CitiesEdward C. Braunstein
Civil Service and PensionsAndrew Gounardes
CodesJamaal BaileyJeffrey Dinowitz
Commerce, Economic Development and Small BusinessAnna Kaplan
Consumer Protection/AffairsKevin ThomasNily Rozic
Corporations, Authorities and CommissionsLeroy ComrieAmy Paulin
Crime Victims, Crime and CorrectionLuis SepulvedaDavid I. Weprin
Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and RecreationJose Serrano
Developmental Disabilities/People with DisabilitiesJohn MannionThomas J. Abinanti
Economic DevelopmentHarry B. Bronson
EducationShelley MayerMichael Benedetto
Elections/Election LawZellnor MyrieLatrice Walker
Energy and TelecommunicationsKevin ParkerMichael Cusick
Environmental ConservationTodd KaminskySteve Englebright
Ethics and Guidance/Internal GovernanceAlessandra BiaggiJo Anne Simon
Farm, Food and NutritionDaniel Rosenthal
FinanceLiz Krueger
Government AdministrationDiana C. Richardson
Governmental EmployeesPeter J. Abbate, Jr.
Governmental OperationsKenneth Zebrowski
HealthGustavo RiveraRichard N. Gottfried
Higher EducationToby Ann StaviskyDeborah J. Glick
Housing, Construction And Community DevelopmentBrian Kavanagh Steven Cymbrowitz
InsuranceNeil BreslinKevin A. Cahill
Internet and TechnologyDiane Savino
Investigations and Government OperationsJames Skoufis
JudiciaryBrad HoylmanCharles D. Lavine
LaborJessica RamosLatoya Joyner
Libraries and Education TechnologySean RyanKimberly Jean-Pierre
Local Government(s)James GaughranFred W. Thiele, Jr.
Mental HealthSamra BroukAileen M. Gunther
New AmericansCatalina Cruz
New York City EducationJohn Liu
Oversight, Analysis & InvestigationsJohn T. McDonald III
ProcurementElijah Reichlin-Melnick
Racing, Gaming and WageringJoseph Addabbo, Jr.J. Gary Pretlow
ReapportionmentRobert J. Rodriguez
Real Property TaxationSandy Galef
RulesAndrea Stewart-Cousins
Rural ResourcesAngelo Santabarbara
Science and TechnologySteven Otis
Small BusinessAl Stirpe
TourismDaniel J. O’Donnell
Skills Development and Career EducationCarrie Woerner
Social ServicesRoxanne PersaudLinda B. Rosenthal
State-Federal RelationsErik M. Dilan
TransportationTim KennedyWilliam B. Magnarelli
Veterans, Homeland Security and Military AffairsJohn BrooksDidi Barrett
Women’s IssuesJulia SalazarRebecca A. Seawright
Administrative Regulations Review CommissionSimcha FelderDan Quart

All committee chairs for the New York State Senate were announced on January 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

