Committee Chairs announced for New York’s legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Committee Chairs have been announced for the upcoming New York State Senate and Assembly sessions. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced chair assignments for the 2021 to 2022 legislative session on Wednesday.
Stewart-Cousins says that during the first session, the new Senate Democratic Majority held over 100 hearings and roundtable discussion.
“During our first Session as the new Senate Majority, we held a record number of hearings and used Senate committees to advance our agenda and conduct the people’s work,” she said in a statement. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve held hearings on COVID-19 and its impact on New York residential health care facilities and hospitals, workers and small businesses, courts and corrections system, elections, mass transit systems, veterans, and cultural community. As we move forward, the Democratic Majority will utilize our Committees to review important issues and advance legislation that addresses the needs and priorities of New York residents.”
Committee Chairs for the 2021-2022 New York State Senate session are as follows.
|Committee/Commission
|Senator
|Assembly member
|Aging
|Rachel May
|Ron Kim
|Agriculture
|Michelle Hinchey
|Donna A. Lupardo
|Alcoholism and Drug/Substance Abuse
|Pete Harckham
|Phil Steck
|Banks
|James Sanders, Jr.
|Victor M. Pichardo
|Budget and Revenue
|Brian Benjamin
|Children and Families
|Jabari Brisport
|Andrew Hevesi
|Cities 1 (New York City)
|Robert Jackson
|Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities)
|Jeremy Cooney
|Cities
|Edward C. Braunstein
|Civil Service and Pensions
|Andrew Gounardes
|Codes
|Jamaal Bailey
|Jeffrey Dinowitz
|Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business
|Anna Kaplan
|Consumer Protection/Affairs
|Kevin Thomas
|Nily Rozic
|Corporations, Authorities and Commissions
|Leroy Comrie
|Amy Paulin
|Crime Victims, Crime and Correction
|Luis Sepulveda
|David I. Weprin
|Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation
|Jose Serrano
|Developmental Disabilities/People with Disabilities
|John Mannion
|Thomas J. Abinanti
|Economic Development
|Harry B. Bronson
|Education
|Shelley Mayer
|Michael Benedetto
|Elections/Election Law
|Zellnor Myrie
|Latrice Walker
|Energy and Telecommunications
|Kevin Parker
|Michael Cusick
|Environmental Conservation
|Todd Kaminsky
|Steve Englebright
|Ethics and Guidance/Internal Governance
|Alessandra Biaggi
|Jo Anne Simon
|Farm, Food and Nutrition
|Daniel Rosenthal
|Finance
|Liz Krueger
|Government Administration
|Diana C. Richardson
|Governmental Employees
|Peter J. Abbate, Jr.
|Governmental Operations
|Kenneth Zebrowski
|Health
|Gustavo Rivera
|Richard N. Gottfried
|Higher Education
|Toby Ann Stavisky
|Deborah J. Glick
|Housing, Construction And Community Development
|Brian Kavanagh
|Steven Cymbrowitz
|Insurance
|Neil Breslin
|Kevin A. Cahill
|Internet and Technology
|Diane Savino
|Investigations and Government Operations
|James Skoufis
|Judiciary
|Brad Hoylman
|Charles D. Lavine
|Labor
|Jessica Ramos
|Latoya Joyner
|Libraries and Education Technology
|Sean Ryan
|Kimberly Jean-Pierre
|Local Government(s)
|James Gaughran
|Fred W. Thiele, Jr.
|Mental Health
|Samra Brouk
|Aileen M. Gunther
|New Americans
|Catalina Cruz
|New York City Education
|John Liu
|Oversight, Analysis & Investigations
|John T. McDonald III
|Procurement
|Elijah Reichlin-Melnick
|Racing, Gaming and Wagering
|Joseph Addabbo, Jr.
|J. Gary Pretlow
|Reapportionment
|Robert J. Rodriguez
|Real Property Taxation
|Sandy Galef
|Rules
|Andrea Stewart-Cousins
|Rural Resources
|Angelo Santabarbara
|Science and Technology
|Steven Otis
|Small Business
|Al Stirpe
|Tourism
|Daniel J. O’Donnell
|Skills Development and Career Education
|Carrie Woerner
|Social Services
|Roxanne Persaud
|Linda B. Rosenthal
|State-Federal Relations
|Erik M. Dilan
|Transportation
|Tim Kennedy
|William B. Magnarelli
|Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs
|John Brooks
|Didi Barrett
|Women’s Issues
|Julia Salazar
|Rebecca A. Seawright
|Administrative Regulations Review Commission
|Simcha Felder
|Dan Quart
All committee chairs for the New York State Senate were announced on January 6.
