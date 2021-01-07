Committee Chairs announced for New York’s legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Committee Chairs have been announced for the upcoming New York State Senate and Assembly sessions. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced chair assignments for the 2021 to 2022 legislative session on Wednesday.

Stewart-Cousins says that during the first session, the new Senate Democratic Majority held over 100 hearings and roundtable discussion.

“During our first Session as the new Senate Majority, we held a record number of hearings and used Senate committees to advance our agenda and conduct the people’s work,” she said in a statement. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve held hearings on COVID-19 and its impact on New York residential health care facilities and hospitals, workers and small businesses, courts and corrections system, elections, mass transit systems, veterans, and cultural community. As we move forward, the Democratic Majority will utilize our Committees to review important issues and advance legislation that addresses the needs and priorities of New York residents.”

Committee Chairs for the 2021-2022 New York State Senate session are as follows.

Committee/Commission Senator Assembly member Aging Rachel May Ron Kim Agriculture Michelle Hinchey Donna A. Lupardo Alcoholism and Drug/Substance Abuse Pete Harckham Phil Steck Banks James Sanders, Jr. Victor M. Pichardo Budget and Revenue Brian Benjamin Children and Families Jabari Brisport Andrew Hevesi Cities 1 (New York City) Robert Jackson Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities) Jeremy Cooney Cities Edward C. Braunstein Civil Service and Pensions Andrew Gounardes Codes Jamaal Bailey Jeffrey Dinowitz Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business Anna Kaplan Consumer Protection/Affairs Kevin Thomas Nily Rozic Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Leroy Comrie Amy Paulin Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Luis Sepulveda David I. Weprin Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation Jose Serrano Developmental Disabilities/People with Disabilities John Mannion Thomas J. Abinanti Economic Development Harry B. Bronson Education Shelley Mayer Michael Benedetto Elections/Election Law Zellnor Myrie Latrice Walker Energy and Telecommunications Kevin Parker Michael Cusick Environmental Conservation Todd Kaminsky Steve Englebright Ethics and Guidance/Internal Governance Alessandra Biaggi Jo Anne Simon Farm, Food and Nutrition Daniel Rosenthal Finance Liz Krueger Government Administration Diana C. Richardson Governmental Employees Peter J. Abbate, Jr. Governmental Operations Kenneth Zebrowski Health Gustavo Rivera Richard N. Gottfried Higher Education Toby Ann Stavisky Deborah J. Glick Housing, Construction And Community Development Brian Kavanagh Steven Cymbrowitz Insurance Neil Breslin Kevin A. Cahill Internet and Technology Diane Savino Investigations and Government Operations James Skoufis Judiciary Brad Hoylman Charles D. Lavine Labor Jessica Ramos Latoya Joyner Libraries and Education Technology Sean Ryan Kimberly Jean-Pierre Local Government(s) James Gaughran Fred W. Thiele, Jr. Mental Health Samra Brouk Aileen M. Gunther New Americans Catalina Cruz New York City Education John Liu Oversight, Analysis & Investigations John T. McDonald III Procurement Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Racing, Gaming and Wagering Joseph Addabbo, Jr. J. Gary Pretlow Reapportionment Robert J. Rodriguez Real Property Taxation Sandy Galef Rules Andrea Stewart-Cousins Rural Resources Angelo Santabarbara Science and Technology Steven Otis Small Business Al Stirpe Tourism Daniel J. O’Donnell Skills Development and Career Education Carrie Woerner Social Services Roxanne Persaud Linda B. Rosenthal State-Federal Relations Erik M. Dilan Transportation Tim Kennedy William B. Magnarelli Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs John Brooks Didi Barrett Women’s Issues Julia Salazar Rebecca A. Seawright Administrative Regulations Review Commission Simcha Felder Dan Quart

All committee chairs for the New York State Senate were announced on January 6.