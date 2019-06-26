Changes coming to home care assistance program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several New Yorkers protested planned changes to the Consumer Directed Assistance Program at the state capitol.

About 75,000 New Yorkers rely on attendants for home care services through CDPAP, according to the Senate and Assembly health committee chairs.

“Attendants provide all range of services to aid and assist consumers to stay in their home, from helping them with daily tasks- bathing, dressing, meal preparation, getting out into the community. The most significant part of this program is it’s really designed for consumers to be able to train the attendants to help them do exactly what they need in the community,” Tammy Papperman, Center for Disability Rights CDPAS Director, said.

“In my case they help me with everything from getting a shower to getting in and out of bed in the morning,” Angela Harmer said.

According to the legislature’s health committee chairs, the Department of Health will move its reimbursement rate from “an hourly basis to a per member, per month basis.”

Advocacy groups say this could have negative consequences.

“If I don’t have all the answers of how my attendants will get paid, when they will get paid, how they will get paid, they’re not going to assist me anymore,” Ericka Jones, a Rochester resident, said.

We reached out to the state Department of Health to see if there would be any cuts to CDPAP, and if they planned to implement the reimbursement changes by July 1st.

A statement from a DOH spokesperson says in part that consumers “will continue to receive services as they do today without any reduction in care, with no change in cost, and the program will continue to be available as it is today to new consumers.” And, that the DOH “is taking all reimbursement concerns into consideration to meet consumer needs.”

In a letter to the state Department of Health, the legislative health committee chairs asked for the reimbursement changes to be held off until at least January.