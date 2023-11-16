ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new package of bills is aiming to modernize New York’s outdoor trails. Assemblymember Pat Fahy introduced the Greenway Trails for a Green Future Act.

The legislation is meant to enhance safety on trails, create more funding for maintenance, and grow New York’s tourism industry.

“The beauty of New York — the history of New York — drives millions of visitors each year, and we want to build upon that because it’s good for our health and extra good for our economy,” Fahy said.

According to the latest report from the state comptroller, outdoor recreation provides $21 billion of economic activity in New York.