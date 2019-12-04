Bill would reduce CPS caseloads

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State lawmakers are proposing a bill that would cut down on caseloads for Child Protective Services workers in the state.

The measure would cap the number of cases per worker at 12. Professionals working in the agency said caseload size is directly related to child safety outcomes.

“What we know is that when case workers have case loads greater than 12 for instance, those outcomes tend to be negatively impacted,” Bivona Child Advocacy Center Exec. Dir. Deb Rosen said. “Children are less safe, children are less likely to receive the services they need, and families are less likely to remain whole.”

Advocates said the bill is a good start, but more needs to be done like hiring more social workers, spending more money, and moving families through the CPS pipeline more efficiently.