ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to restrict drone use around schools. The bill would ban anyone from operating a drone over school grounds without first getting permission from school administrators.

It was introduced in response to concerns from the Bethlehem Central School District after a real estate company flew a drone over three of its schools earlier in the month.

“We are responsible for protecting student privacy. The use of drones in aerial photography without authorization is an invasion of that privacy,” Bethlehem Superintendent Jody Monroe said. “The fact that there are no laws to prevent this counters everything we strive to do in the name of safety.”

The company did have a license to use the drone and has agreed to alert school officials in the future. The bill would cover other sensitive locations, and there would be exceptions for government and law enforcement agencies.