Bill allowing park rangers to carry EpiPens to be signed by Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bipartisan bill allowing New York State forest and park rangers and environmental conservation police to carry and administer the drug epinephrine is due to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this holiday weekend.

Also known as EpiPens, the drug injectors can be life savers for people suffering from bee stings, drug reactions, food allergies or hiking-related shock. Until now, state officials were not allowed to carry them.

The bill by republican Sen. Jim Tedisco and democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara was scheduled to be signed Tuesday or in time for what could be a record-setting holiday weekend for our state parks and forests.