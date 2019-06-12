Bill aims to stop gender discrimination in product prices

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)– A bill focusing on gender discrimination and product prices has now moved to the state Senate for consideration after passing the Assembly on Tuesday.

The measure is intended to address price disparities between men’s and women’s products that are essentially the same, such as shampoo, razors, or shaving cream.

A study by officials in New York City found that women’s prices are 7% higher than the prices for similar men’s products.

Democratic Assemblywoman Nily Rozic of Queens is sponsoring the bill. She says this price differential is a form of institutionalized discrimination.