Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- While no specific date has been announced for the rollout of cashless tolling in New York, the state's Thruway Authority still plans on doing it some time in the month of November.

"There's a lot of work that still continues. We're in the midst of testing each and every one of those sites specifically, as well as the system as a whole," said NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll.