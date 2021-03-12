Assembly Judiciary Committee members talk impeachment investigation process

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has allowed the Assembly Judiciary Committee to start an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. There are 21 lawmakers on that committee.

“We’re only considering at this point in the Judiciary Committee, whether there’s probable cause, not whether he’s guilty or innocent,” said Assemblyman Phil Steck, who serves on the committee. He says the question at hand is, “did the Governor violate the public’s trust?”

Assemblyman Michael Montesano, who also serves on the committee, expects the investigation will not just focus on the sexual harassment allegations against the Governor, but will also take a look at concerns over nursing home data and the safety of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

“It’s a wide-open investigation into the, you know, into the health department issues. You know, all the allegations that are sitting out there, are all of part of the investigative process for the Articles of Impeachment, is not going to focus just on one issue,” Montesano said.

But, as for the timing of this investigation and how long it could take to play out, that is still up in the air.

“While I think everybody would like to see this expedited, you know, fairness has to go into this. We have to be, you know, show some objectivity. You know, these are allegations, and they need to be examined, you know, carefully,” Montesano said.

The Governor again Friday denied the allegations against him, and says he will not resign.