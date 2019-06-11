Andy Cohen supports surrogacy bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – Several bills advancing LGBTQ causes are heading through the New York State Senate for a vote.

And, a well-known celebrity dad stopped by the Capitol to talk about an issue that he’s gone through first-hand.

Surrogacy is just one issue Governor Cuomo and the Senate Democrats are hoping to get passed by the end of the legislative session.

Advocate and Bravo Host, Andy Cohen recently had his 4-month-old son Benjamin via surrogate.

“He’s smiling a lot, he wants to talk like his father,” Cohen said.

Because paid surrogacy isn’t legal in New York State, Cohen had to go to California.

“In 2019 no one should have to forfeit the joy of raising their child. Not in an era where modern medicine is performing new miracles every day.”

Other LGBTQ measures on the Senate Majority’s agenda include getting rid of the “Gay Panic” defense.

“Abolishing the gay panic defense in New York State and making it clear that homophobia and transphobia have no place in New York state is important,” Senate Majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said.

They’re also looking to establishing an LGBTQ suicide prevention task force and mandating that state agencies collect information about gender identity.

“With this data, we will have a better understanding of the unique needs and challenges of this historically under-served population,” Senator Kevin Thomas (D-6th District) said.

Surrogacy is currently legal in 47 other states.

The surrogacy bill passed the state senate 40 to 21.