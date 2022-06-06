ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the debate over gun control continues in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting, New York state lawmakers have also passed a bill meant to improve school safety. Alyssa’s Law would require schools to consider installing a panic button, which would put school staff in direct contact with law enforcement.

It’s named after one of the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Supporters of the bill said it will help improve communication between first responders and the school during an emergency.

Lori Alhadeff‘s daughter, Alyssa, is the namesake of the legislation. She’s also the founder and president of an organization called Make Our Schools Safe.

“At the end of the day, I know people are fighting the fight with gun legislation, but my organization, we’re specifically focusing on how we can protect our kids in schools,” she said.

If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York would be the third state to enact the law after Florida and New Jersey. Supporters said it could also help save a student suffering from a medical emergency.