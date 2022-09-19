ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental advocates gathered at the New York State Capitol on Monday to call on state leaders to impose stricter drinking water standards. They said state regulators should lower the amount of PFAS chemicals that are allowed in drinking water.

The state currently allows up to 10 parts per trillion, but the Environmental Protection Agency has lowered the recommended amounts to near zero. The chemicals have been linked to multiple negative health effects.

“It’s called a multi-organ hit, and it hits various organs,” Loreen Hackett, founder of PFOA Project New York, said. “And what we don’t know is, if you’re drinking 30 of them, what that combination will do.”

PFAS chemicals have been detected in multiple Capital Region communities over the past several years, including Bennington, Hoosick Falls, and Poestenkill.

Bennington and Hoosick Falls officials have reached settlements with the companies responsible for the contamination. Regulators are still looking for the source of contamination in Poestenkill.