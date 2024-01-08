ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of advocates were at the New York State Capitol on Monday to call on lawmakers to pass a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing number of drug overdoses in the state.

One of the bills is known as Chelsey’s Law, named after a Long Island woman who died after she was sold drugs laced with fentanyl. The law will allow prosecutors to charge a drug dealer with manslaughter when they sell a substance that they know is deadly.

“Our current laws are archaic and insufficient to handle what we are dealing with with fentanyl,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

If passed, the package of bills would also require anyone caught selling fentanyl to be held on bail. It would also make xylazine, a tranquilizer linked to multiple overdose deaths, illegal in New York.