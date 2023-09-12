ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New changes to New York State gun laws go into effect on Wednesday, September 13. The two changes are part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law in 2022.

The first is a change in who handles background checks for guns. Instead of the FBI, it will now be done through the New York State Police. Secondly, every time someone purchases ammunition, they will also have to submit to a background check and new fees.

The $9 fee for gun background transactions and the $2.50 fee for ammunition background transactions will be used to fund the New York State background check system.