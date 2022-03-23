ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Workers connected to the Fund Excluded Workers Coalition, which represents over 200 organizations across New York state, marched to push the state to add more state funding of unemployment benefits for “excluded workers.” Organizers said over 1,000 excluded workers—left off official tallies and therefore ineligible for unemployment—were joined for the demonstration by faith leaders and elected officials.

The march technically began in New York City and concluded with a rally at East Capitol Park. They rallied at the offices of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assemblymember Kevin Cahill, and State Sen. Michelle Hinchey.

Protestors want the state to create a $3 billion “Excluded Workers Fund” for those workers (A9037 / S8165), akin to unemployment for the undocumented who lose their jobs. They’re also pressuring lawmakers to retain “Coverage for All” funding (S1572A)—health insurance for the undocumented—in the state budget due March 31.

Organizers and demonstrators said they’re looking out for three sets of workers including undocumented immigrants, documented workers paid off the books at certain employers, and self-employed workers making limited income. They said that over 150,000 low-income New Yorkers, cannot get health insurance because they are immigrants.

They said expanding comprehensive and affordable health care coverage to everyone in the state is a critical step towards a healthier New York. They pointed to a poll indicating that 57% of all likely voters in New York support the added funding. They also highlighted Department of Labor estimates that 75,000 workers were denied money when the fund ran out.