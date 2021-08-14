NY Capital District Renaissance Festival returns to Indian ladder farms

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 14-15, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., the Capital Districts Renaissance outdoor festival, will be hosted at the Indian Ladder Farms, each day.

The event will have a new animatronic Troll Exhibit that invites guests to imagine a world where trolls exist, allowing guests to explore the lore and “artifacts” of the troll world, with other fun activities, including a sing-a-long Princess Tea Party for younger children.

Designed as a budget-friendly family event, the festival brings the Renaissance era to life to the residents of Albany’s Capital District and beyond. With Nearly 50 artisan booths, featuring leather goods, farm products, candles, art, jewelry, and more.

“Indian Ladder Farms has been looking forward to the return of this fun event,” said Manager Laura Ten Eyck. “We will be working with organizers to make sure that there are plenty of sanitizing stations available, and that indoor occupancy is kept at a level that allows for social distancing. We will also encourage everyone to wear masks in the event’s indoor spaces.”

The entrance fee is $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under (2 and under are free). Special activities like the Pub Crawl and Princess Tea Party are an additional charge.

For further information and advance tickets visit the Capital Districts Renaissance website.