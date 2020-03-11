NY burn ban in effect begins mid-March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York’s annual burn ban will be in effect March 16 through May 14.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says since 2009 the burn ban has decreased the state’s average number of spring fires by 42.6 percent.

“While many associate wildfires with the western United States, the start of spring weather and the potential for dry conditions increase the risk for wildfires in New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “To protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning during the high-risk fire season to reduce the potential for wildfires.”

LATEST STORIES: