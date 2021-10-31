NY Blitz: Former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle shares his insights on the team

(NEXSTAR) – Ah, the sweet stench of 2021. A novelty company based in England is currently marketing a candle that allegedly captures the "top smells" of 2021, a year which apparently smelled like Britney Spears and doctors’ offices.

The 2021 Scent Candle, as described by its manufacturers at Flaming Crap, features “four unusually fragrant layers” of scents, each inspired by an event, pop-culture phenomenon or trend from 2021. Among them, the candle’s aromas include: