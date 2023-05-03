ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State’s budget, passed late Tuesday, includes a major win for environmentalists: A law that makes the state the first in the country to ban natural gas in most new buildings, including appliances like gas-powered stoves and furnaces.

While climate activists are celebrating, not all consumers are on board.

A February Siena College poll found 53% of New Yorkers were against the plan prohibiting fossil fuel burning equipment in most new construction over the next several years.

For those who already have a gas stove that they love, no need to worry. The state budget requires all-electric heating and cooking in new buildings, not existing ones, shorter than seven stories by 2026, and for taller buildings by 2029.

Green’s Appliance Direct in Albany say they’re prepared for whatever customers are looking for until then.

“Gas ranges are going to be around. I don’t want this to be a scare on people,” said Maddy Green, “we are going to stock and make sure we have the product, so when your product goes, that’s when you have to replace it.”

At Marcella’s Appliance Center in Schenectady, while they offer induction range options, Sales Manager James Raguette understands why so many are hesitant to ever stop using a gas stove.

“It’s a more appealing look,” said Raguette. “There’s something to be said for the cast iron grates, for seeing the flame, for being able to adjust the flame. It’s more of an experience cooking.”

The industry has already been expanding its offerings. Induction is very popular overseas, according to Raguette, but not as quickly embraced in the U.S.

“The space is very ready for this. We may not be eager for it, but there are plenty of solutions readily available,” Raguette explained, “and I think manufacturers are taking advantage of this by releasing whatever they had in the pipeline, as far as induction technology goes, to keep up with where the demand is going to be.”

The final version of this law in the budget does not include restaurants or hospitals.