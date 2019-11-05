NY Attorney General offers hotline for voting-related questions and issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the availability of an Election Day Hotline.

Attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau will be ready to answer questions and troubleshoot issues involving poll sites across New York State.

“Fair and open elections are a cornerstone of our democracy, and my office is committed to ensuring voter access to the polls is protected,” James said. “If anyone encounters issues or witnesses unlawful behavior, we encourage them to contact our voter protection hotline. My office stands ready to assist and address any issue impeding the rights of voters.”

Anyone having problems related to voting can call James’ office’s hotline at 1-800-771-7755, email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov or contact the Attorney General’s office on Twitter with the handle @NewYorkStateAG.

This service is available until Tuesday at 9 p.m.

