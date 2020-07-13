NY Attorney General Letitia James to address sexual harassment in the construction industry

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to make an announcement regarding sexual harassment in the construction industry Monday afternoon.
The event will be streamed online at ag.ny.gov/livestream.
