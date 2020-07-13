NY Attorney General Letitia James to address sexual harassment in the construction industry

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, San Francisco based JUUL Labs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to make an announcement regarding sexual harassment in the construction industry Monday afternoon.

The event will be streamed online at ag.ny.gov/livestream.

LATEST STORIES