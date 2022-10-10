ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a federal judge’s temporary restrictions on some of New York’s latest gun laws, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she’s filed a motion to reinstate the entire act. The Concealment Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1, but U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby out of Syracuse said some restrictions went too far.

“This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence,” James said in a statement. “We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

Broadly, the CCIA strengthens permit and storage requirements, bans concealed carrying in more places, requires consent from private property owners to concealed carry, triggers a social media review for some purchases, and incorporates background checks into the process of buying ammunition. Suddaby cited some elements of the act, such as the requirement that an applicant be of “good moral character” as currently unconstitutional.

On October 6, he placed a pause until those elements are reviewed and potentially revisited. Suddaby plans to hold a formal hearing to revisit the paused restrictions on October 20.

On October 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her intentions to push back against the restrictions and announced she had been working with James to pass the entirety of the CCIA. The lawsuit that sparked the pause was brought about by six gun owners from upstate New York, who claim the law infringes on their constitutional rights.