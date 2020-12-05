NY Attorney General cracks down on illegal vape sales

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted:

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB)– New York’s Attorney General is cracking down on illegal vape sales.

Letitia James issued cease and desist letters to nearly four-dozen shops accused of selling e-cigarettes to underage users and flavored vaping products.

Some stores in Buffalo were busted as part of this statewide crackdown.

