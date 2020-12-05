NEW YORK STATE (WIVB)– New York’s Attorney General is cracking down on illegal vape sales.
Letitia James issued cease and desist letters to nearly four-dozen shops accused of selling e-cigarettes to underage users and flavored vaping products.
Some stores in Buffalo were busted as part of this statewide crackdown.
LATEST STORIES
- Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
- Homeland Security investigating scams related to new COVID-19 vaccines
- Federal student loans payments and interest pause to continue into 2021
- NY Attorney General cracks down on illegal vape sales
- Local congressman in favor of Stopping Grinch Bots