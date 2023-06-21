Pier planks from 1800s logging work can be seen poking out of the Hudson River in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Legislation to protect the Hudson River from nuclear waste is heading to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk for signature. On Tuesday, the New York State Assembly passed A7208-Levenberg, a bill that prohibits the dumping of radioactive waste from decommissioning nuclear plants into the Hudson River.

In the last days of the session, advocates asked the Governor to sign the legislation after Holtec International announced plans to dispose of radioactive chemicals into the Hudson River in coming months. “

“New Yorkers are up in arms over Holtec’s dangerous radioactive dump,” said Food & Water Watch Senior New York Organizer Santosh Nandabalan. “We applaud the Senate and Assembly for siding with people over polluters and treating this looming crisis with the urgency it deserves. All eyes are on Governor Hochul to break her silence and stop the dump. Governor Hochul must sign S6893/A7208 immediately, choosing clean water and public health over corporate polluters before it’s too late.”

In a statement, Holtec said in part: “Indian Point continues to maintain a valid permit to discharge treated liquids to the river, as it has done safely for the last 60 years. These discharges are safe, treated, and monitored to ensure that each one is within the safe permitted limits set by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.”