NY approves settlement with Charter-Spectrum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Public Service Commission approved an agreement with Charter Communications, known as Spectrum, on Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Charter will expand its network to provide high-speed broadband service to 145,000 residences and businesses in Upstate New York and pay an additional $12 million to expand broadband service to additional premises.

“Broadband is crucial to driving economic growth and opportunity, especially in communities that are currently unserved or underserved, and Charter needs to deliver broadband access for New Yorkers,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes. “Approval of this agreement enables the parties to move forward, without being hampered by the time and cost of litigation, to accomplish our important goals to expand access to high-speed broadband. This settlement allows the parties to move forward to deliver broadband access to New Yorkers more swiftly and certainly.”

In 2016, the Commission says it issued an order conditionally approving the merger of Charter and Time Warner Cable, Inc. According to the Commission, a dispute arose between Charter, Department of Public Service, and the Commission concerning expansion conditions imposed by the Commission on the approval.

The agreement resolves that dispute without any further litigation.

The decision on Thursday may be obtained by going to the Commission Documents section of the Commission’s Web site at www.dps.ny.gov and entering Case Number 15-M-0388 in the input box labeled “Search for Case/Matter Number”.

Charter Communications sent the following statement Thursday: