NY AG urges employees to file complaints against employers ignoring executive orders

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — State Attorney General Letitia James on Saturday encouraged employees to blow the whistle when employers don’t heed government directions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Labor laws and official directives from the governor, health department, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aim to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Violating executive orders to close or work remotely could encourage the spread.

Contact the Labor Bureau and file a complaint if you think your boss is violating labor laws or recently issued executive orders.

Each and every one of us is called to work together and cooperate with emergency responders and public officials who are working hard to keep all New Yorkers safe. During this time, my office is closely monitoring the treatment of employees across the state. If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders, please contact our office at (212) 416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov. We urge employers to allow workers to work from home where applicable in accordance with all New York State executive orders. Statement from Attorney General James

