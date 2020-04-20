NY AG: thousands of labor-related contacts received since closure of non-essential businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Attorney General’s (AG) office said they have received more than 23,000 contacts for labor-related issues statewide since Governor Andrew Cuomo closed non-essential businesses a month ago.

Nearly 400 employers have been contacted by the AG’s office and 38 letters sent out for a variety of reasons including combination cease and desists, asking for safety precaution information, and reminding businesses that they cannot take action against employees who complain about safety conditions.

The AG’s office said they have also corresponded with more than 3,000 people regarding reported labor issues.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES