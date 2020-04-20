Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NY AG: thousands of labor-related contacts received since closure of non-essential businesses

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Attorney General’s (AG) office said they have received more than 23,000 contacts for labor-related issues statewide since Governor Andrew Cuomo closed non-essential businesses a month ago.

Nearly 400 employers have been contacted by the AG’s office and 38 letters sent out for a variety of reasons including combination cease and desists, asking for safety precaution information, and reminding businesses that they cannot take action against employees who complain about safety conditions.

The AG’s office said they have also corresponded with more than 3,000 people regarding reported labor issues.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak