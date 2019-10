FILE – In this June 11, 2019 file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference in New York. James says a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general is investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues. James said Friday, Sept. 6, the probe will look into whether Facebook’s actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices or increased the price of advertising. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An online charity site is facing a lawsuit after it allegedly took hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations they never distributed.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing nycharities.org. She claims the company stole $750,000 in donations for various cases and suddenly shut down.

The AG said the site’s president is nowhere to be found.