NY AG, Brooklyn DA files lawsuit to halt ICE arrests in courthouses

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, and The Legal Aid Society have filed lawsuits against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to halt arrests in courthouses.

According to one lawsuit, the arrests in and around the courthouses “impede the administration of justice and adversely impact public safety.”

In a separate lawsuit, filed by The Legal Aid Society and Clearly Gottlieb, seeks a permanent injunction ordering the halt of ICE courthouse enforcement on behalf of a plaintiff. The lawsuit says that the plaintiff, a non citizen domestic violence survivor, feared the risk of an ICE arrest by coming to the courthouse.

The lawsuits argue that ICE’s actions are unconstitutional and should require a judicial warrant or court order.