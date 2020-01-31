NY-21 challenger Tedra Cobb to visit Glens Falls, Plattsburgh on Tuesday

CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tedra Cobb, Democratic challenger for the NY-21 congressional district seat currently held by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will be making campaign stops in the district next week.

On Tuesday, Cobb will hold a public event from 11 a.m. to noon at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, followed by a trip up to Plattsburgh to Koffee Kat from 6 to 7 p.m. Both stops are open to the public.

According to a news release, Cobb intends to discuss medical issues facing North Country communities, such as healthcare access, prescription drug costs and the need to protect Medicare and Social Security resources.

Cobb, a former volunteer firefighter, is making her second run for the seat, which she lost to the incumbent Stefanik in 2018. Stefanik is in her third term as congresswoman.