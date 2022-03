BROOME, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are closed on NY 145 going both directions between Hauverville Road and CR 19A. The lanes are closed because of downed wires and overturned tractor-trailer.

No injuries are reported and all motorists are advised to find an alternate route. Emergency personnel on scene.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com. For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.