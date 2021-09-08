NXIVM sex cult co-founder sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nancy Salzman, co-founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult, NXIVM was sentenced 3 1/2 years in prison for her role in the organization.

Salzman appeared to be in complete shock that she will be spending 42 months behind bars. Prior to Wednesday’s court proceedings, her attorney said Salzman doesn’t need to serve time in prison because she’s a 67-year-old woman with serious health problems, and poses no danger to any individual. Judge Garaufis disagreed with her attorneys and instead gave her jail time.

“You know, it’s better than the alternative which would have been home confinement, or probation,” says Toni Natalie, Keith Raniere’s ex-girlfriend. Toni Natalie was one of many who spoke in court describing her experience in the organization. During that time, she had therapy session with Salzman and escaped in 1999. On Wednesday, Toni had the chance to tell Salzman, “…When all that knowledge still didn’t get me to come back, you did everything in your power for decades to destroy my life and the lives of my family.”

“I feel lighter right now because I finally got to look at her in the eyes and tell her what she did and tell her I know what she did,” says Natalie.

Salzman also has to pay $150,000 in fines, she has to undergo psychiatric treatment and three years probation. She has to turn herself in January 19th, 2022.