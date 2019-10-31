NXIVM leader Keith Raniere expected back in court

BROOKLYN (NEWS10) — Convicted Capital Region cult leader, Keith Raniere, is expected to be back inside a Brooklyn court room Thursday.

The NXIVM co-founder was found guilty on all charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking in June.

Thursdays 2 p.m. hearing is to work out a potential conflict of interest issue with one of Raniere’s defense lawyers.

Raniere built a sex-driven cult out of an alleged self-help group based in the Capital Region.

Lawyers for Raniere say that he never had any criminal intent and that the encounters with women were consensual.

Raniere faces up to life in prison when he sentenced in January.