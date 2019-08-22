NXIVM doctor loses medical license

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health has revoked the medical license of NXIVM doctor Brandon Porter.

The documents shown to the department allege that during his time with NXIVM, he showed a series of violent videos to his test subjects.

This human research is referred to as a “fright study.”

The disturbing details of the claims say the so-called “Fright Studies” involved watching videos of “horrific and brutal murders of four women by machetes, violent film clips, a male African American being viciously stomped by a Nazi, a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter, and a graphic gang rape.”

Documents also state that during a gathering in 2016 at Silver Lake, Porter did not report that hundreds of people became sick with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Porter resigned from his position at St. Peter’s Hospital last year.