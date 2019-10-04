NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere to be sentenced on January 17

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Department of Justice announced that NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere will be sentenced January 17 at 11 a.m.

Raniere was found guilty on all charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Multiple co-defendants previously pleaded guilty in the case including Smallville actress Allison Mack, Seagram’s Liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren, and former NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell.

Prosecutors argued Raniere brainwashed and branded women with his initials, before forcing many of them to engage in sexual acts with him and other members of the group.

Raniere built a sex-driven cult out of an alleged self-help group based in the Capital Region.

Lawyers for Raniere say that he never had any criminal intent and that the encounters with women were consensual.