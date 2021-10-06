NXIVM bookkeeper gets probation, no jail time

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell has been sentenced to 24 months probation and 200 hours of community service. The Clifton Park-based organization drew national attention for operating as a “sex cult” that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering.

United States sentencing guidelines pointed to a sentence of potentially six to 12 months in prison. However, Russell’s lawyers asked for probation instead of jail time on October 4.

Russell pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of superseding information, which charged that between February 2014 and March 2015, she committed visa fraud. She admitted that she presented phony documents to the Mexican consulate to bring a NXIVM member into the U.S. under false pretenses.

In a letter to Judge Nicholas Garaufis, Russell wrote in part: “My delusion on who Keith is has come at a very high price, not only to myself, more importantly to everyone who in some way were also pulled in and were hurt. Your Honor, I ask that you, and all those who have been hurt by NXIVM, accept my remorse.”

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison, while co-founder Nancy Salzman was sentenced for 3 1/2 years. A full timeline on the NXIVM co-defendants can be found on the NEWS10 website.

Russell was the last NXIVM co-conspirator to be sentenced.